TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,536. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

