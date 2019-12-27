Trident Group Market Cap Reaches $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

