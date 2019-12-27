Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.22

Media headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of -1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:TM opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. Trigon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

