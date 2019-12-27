Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Update

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the November 28th total of 167,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 631,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.29. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.