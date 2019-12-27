Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,387,600 shares of company stock worth $28,373,404 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 667.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,475,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,910. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

