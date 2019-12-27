Trinity Network Credit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $608.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bibox and Gate.io. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $430,999.00 and $608.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit launched on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

