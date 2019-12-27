Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Short Interest Update

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Trinity Place by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Place by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 369,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 495.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Trinity Place has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

