Tripio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $925,653.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $925,653.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

