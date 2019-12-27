Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.47% of Triple-S Management worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 575.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

NYSE GTS opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. acquired 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia acquired 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,495 shares of company stock valued at $271,176 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.