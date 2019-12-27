Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.52 Million

Analysts expect Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce $46.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Tristate Capital posted sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year sales of $179.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.10 million to $180.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.04 million, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $204.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.39 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.84%.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tristate Capital by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.88 on Friday. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

