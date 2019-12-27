Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

