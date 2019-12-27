TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

