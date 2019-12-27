TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.01

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC on major exchanges including Bitso, Crex24, Cryptopia and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $156.24 million and $207.07 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 154,027,623 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Kuna, Bitso, Crex24, HitBTC, HBUS, Kyber Network, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, Koinex, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinTiger, WazirX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.