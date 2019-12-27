TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $54,071.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,960,828 tokens. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

