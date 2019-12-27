TurtleNetwork Hits Market Cap of $356,110.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 148.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $356,110.00 and approximately $1,254.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

