Typerium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $336.00 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Typerium has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $465,075.00 and approximately $336.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.