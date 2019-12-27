U Network Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and DDEX. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $84,109.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, HADAX, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.