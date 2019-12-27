U Network (UUU) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, HADAX and IDEX. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $100,915.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

