U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 28th total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GROW shares. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of GROW stock remained flat at $$1.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 8.88.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 126.27%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

