UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UFPT stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $370.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

