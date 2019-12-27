UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $898,259.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UGAS has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.39 or 0.05827791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035849 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001907 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023345 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

