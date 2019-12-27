Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Market Capitalization Achieves $154,550.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $154,550.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

