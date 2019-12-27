Ultra (UOS) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and $45,152.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.11 or 0.02755183 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00544032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

