UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Up 22.4% in December

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 606,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 28th total of 495,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,446. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

