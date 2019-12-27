Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Research Coverage Started at Consumer Edge

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $532,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 102.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,692,000 after buying an additional 19,284,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $238,861,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $157,325,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $151,334,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

