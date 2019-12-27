UNI COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.88 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, UNI COIN has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $105.88 million and $7,090.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00024247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

