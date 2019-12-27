United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of United Bancorp worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.