United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

UBOH opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.61. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.