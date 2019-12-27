United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,894. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,383 shares of company stock worth $208,104 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 365,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

