United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of -0.26. United-Guardian has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $20.89.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United-Guardian by 216.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

