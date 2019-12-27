United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 16,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $50,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 66,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 63,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USLM stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $5.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13.

USLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.