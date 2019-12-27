Universa Price Tops $0.0025 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Universa has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $5,498.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.01237530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.