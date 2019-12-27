Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Short Interest Update

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the November 28th total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 8,253 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $410,504.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,623.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,861 shares of company stock worth $1,869,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.87. Universal Forest Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

