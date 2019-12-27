Universe (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $117,237.00

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. Universe has a total market capitalization of $117,237.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000205 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,684,365 coins and its circulating supply is 84,484,365 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.