Universe (UNI) Price Hits $0.0013

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $109,690.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 95,675,988 coins and its circulating supply is 84,475,988 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

