Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 28th total of 229,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UVSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 75.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 192,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.80. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.