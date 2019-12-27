UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BigONE and Allcoin. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $8.39 million and $331,187.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00183640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.01246063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

