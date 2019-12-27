UNUS SED LEO Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.19 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $828.32 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00562084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010006 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.