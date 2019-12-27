UOS Network (UOS) Hits Market Cap of $10,221.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One UOS Network token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, UOS Network has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. UOS Network has a market cap of $10,221.00 and approximately $11,854.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UOS Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,289.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.02789422 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001718 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00548964 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The official website for UOS Network is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UOS Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UOS Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UOS Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.