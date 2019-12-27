Upfiring Price Hits $0.0159 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, COSS, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $342,753.00 and $4,756.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, COSS, RightBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

