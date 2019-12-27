Uquid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001424 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, OOOBTC and IDAX. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.72 or 0.05877780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

