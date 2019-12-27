UralsCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $1,321.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded down 59.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.