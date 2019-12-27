Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $1.98 on Friday. Urban One has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.06 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 75.27%.

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 15,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $31,145.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,521.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 25,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $57,074.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,076 shares of company stock valued at $203,288. Company insiders own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

