Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 28th total of 479,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONEK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban One by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,311,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 104,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

