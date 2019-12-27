Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Short Interest Down 24.0% in December

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 28th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.3 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.77. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. Research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UROV. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

