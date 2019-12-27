USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Reaches $524.11 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $524.11 million and $257.20 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00013978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Kucoin, FCoin and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.01757018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061858 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 519,526,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,600,743 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Crex24, Kucoin, Poloniex, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Korbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.