USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 16.8% in December

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the November 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:USDP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.92. 117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,794. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in USD Partners by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

