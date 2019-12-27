USDK Achieves Market Cap of $28.76 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.76 million and $35.42 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00013826 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00183549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.01229753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

