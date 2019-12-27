USDQ (USDQ) Hits Market Cap of $5.54 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $10,828.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00333361 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003454 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014977 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,022 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

