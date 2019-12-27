Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Utah Medical Products worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $108.10 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $402.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.